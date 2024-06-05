'LAB LAW' AND HIS NAME PARTNER LAWYER FRANESCO ROTONDI ABOUT EUROPEAN VOTE: ‘IT’S A SOLEMN MOMENT’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Francesco Rotondi (name partner of the well-known Milan LAB LAW) one of Italy's best-known lawyers and labor experts makes a profound reflection on the upcoming European vote.
“The vote for the European Parliament represents a solemn moment in the life of the European Union, born of free civil societies. It has also had a path steep and fraught with dangers, but nonetheless it has counted considerable achievements so far: from the world's largest area of free movement, with the Schengen space, to the ECB's euro area monetary policy strategies in 2021, from global supply chain resiliencies on industrial supply chains to 'fractal' innovations.”
Italian estimated lawyer Francesco Rotondi, thus stands before the upcoming European vote on June 8 and 9, analyzing it for the perspectives related to labor policies, school-to-work training and pro-business policies.
There are many proposals in the field for this round, which Rotondi looks at carefully, considering, however, that, partly because of the electoral rhythm, “these proposals contain references to legal principles, domestic or European, and in their operational dimension they can be misleading. Moreover,” he considers, ”the proposals tend to express ambiguous feasibility. The checklist, however, “is endless,” says the Cnel expert adviser, attempting a summary: “Reducing the bureaucracy of regulations, increasing school-to-work training, corporate tax relief, welfare, labor, family, women, mothers, birth rate, pensions, immigration, selection platforms such as Euraxess, universities, international agreements, savings, banks, cooperation agreements, Ai gray areas, basic income.”
To read this mass of proposals and objectives, Francesco Rotondi as a labor lawyer reminds that “judgments are weighed with human and professional wisdom” and that “specialized expertise is needed for any possible proposal that is formulated by the candidates of political representation.” Convinced that “law, and with it labor law, are vital matters of humanity,” Rotondi argues that “the European project presupposes that everyone is at work for civic evolution and the protection and regulation of a path toward harmonious progress, of mutual growth, for a welfare conjugated with the elective future.” A future that, he stresses, must be “rigorous in the management of complexity, taking care of principles of freedom, caution in the granting of autonomy, and mitigated of risks arising from the imbalances that could be generated by inequalities.”
The European Union, then, as “discipline and solidarism, respect and security, where law is a permanent point of reference,” Rotondi concludes.
francesca schenetti
