Rain or Shine: Meet Gail Coonen for a Free Tour of the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

picture of arcata marsh learning center with friends of the arcata marsh logoFriends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 8. Meet leader Gail Coonen at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk on general Marsh topics. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

