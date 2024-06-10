ABL Diagnostics Deeply Involved to Support Fight Against RSV Infection
WOIPPY, FRANCE, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce the involvement of its entire team to support fight against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Even if RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization. With the availability of new preventive therapies like a maternal vaccine (Abrysvo) and a mAb (Beyfortus), a reduction in medically attended lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children has been observed. It nevertheless required robust technologies to diagnose and precisely genotype infecting RSV viruses for optimal monitoring and epidemiological studies.
ABL Diagnostics, supports the fight against RSV infection through solutions combining PCR assay and a downstream analysis software intended to be used for an acute screening of RSV mutations. Its DeepChek Assay Whole Genome RSV Genotyping (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/products/deepchek-assay-rsv-genotyping/) is a Next Generation Sequencing Assay designed to target all relevant genes from the RSV virus and used to perform genotyping, polymorphisms characterization from upper respiratory specimens.
“The assay has been successfully used and validated by a reference laboratory (CHI Toulon, France) who multiplexed RSV samples with Influenza A/B samples, to detect the related mutations and construct phylogenetic trees. This work has been published at the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis 2024 in Barcelona (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Poster-72_European-Meeting-on-HIV-Hepatitis-Barcelona-2024.pdf)” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics.
“We keep supporting all initiatives to optimize the management of RSV infection. For example, we have endorsed the International Workshop on Pediatric RSV Infection 2024, which will be held in Munich on July 20, 2024 (https://amededu.co/4byiujX)”, confirmed Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics.
ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS
ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.
These molecular biology products cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with the disruptive Whole Genome Kit), on SARS-CoV-2, on Tuberculosis (with a multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets.
ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.
ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com.
CONTACTS
ABL Diagnostics
Chalom Sayada
General manager
Tel.: +33 7 83 64 68 50
info@abldiagnostics.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics (www.abldiagnostics.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.
