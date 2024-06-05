Jekyll Island Art Association Features #1 Best Selling Author, Artist & Speaker Tricia Andreassen for Novel Book Signing
Best Selling Author and Artist Tricia Andreassen is featured by the Jekyll Island Art Association on June 22, 2024 1-3PM at the Goodyear Cottage
The character of Erin represents women seeking for hope after loss. This story shows how a setback can lead to a great victory when you are willing to search for it and have faith.”JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricia Andreassen, a #1 Best Selling Author known for her inspirational works, will be featured at a book signing event for her novel, "Jekyll Point: The Way Back," at the historic Goodyear Cottage on Saturday, June 22, from 1 to 3 PM. This event is proudly presented in association with the Jekyll Island Art Association.
"Jekyll Point: The Way Back" is the first book in a captivating new series that explores the challenges and triumphs of modern life through a faith-based lens. The story follows Erin, a woman who appears to have it all—career success, a strong marriage—until devastating personal losses send her on a journey to Jekyll Island. There, amidst the island's serene beauty, Erin meets Scott, an encounter that sparks unexpected hope and healing.
Tricia Andreassen has a long-standing connection to Jekyll Island, having visited for years on cherished "mom and me" trips with her son as well as romantic getaways with her husband. This deep personal bond with the island inspired the setting for "Jekyll Point" and brings an authentic, heartfelt touch to the narrative. She also has had her fine art featured in galleries throughout the Coastal GA area.
"Jekyll Point: The Way Back" is more than just a Christian romance novel or a beach read; it is a testament to the redemptive power of love, friendship, and faith. Through the main character, Erin's journey, readers are reminded of the resilience of the human spirit and the healing that can be found in unexpected places. This is book 1 of the series and book 2 will be released later this year.
"I fell in love with Jekyll Island on my first visit, and it has held a special place in my heart ever since," said Andreassen. "I'm thrilled to share Erin's story with readers, and I hope it resonates with anyone who has faced life's challenges and sought solace in a place of beauty and tranquility."
Tricia Andreassen is a #1 Best-Selling Author of multiple books, with over 11 published works to her name. She is also a featured speaker with the International Speaker Bureau, a fine artist, singer, and speaker. Her diverse talents and passion for delivering messages of hope and overcoming life's challenges are evident in her writing and speaking engagements. Andreassen's artwork is featured in the homes of world-famous leaders, including John Maxwell, Jeff Hoffman, the founder of Priceline, and more. She actively teaches therapeutic art as well as an online community that blends life coaching, personal development, art, and other forms of creative expression so the person can live their best life.
The book signing event is open to the public, and copies of "Jekyll Point: The Way Back" will be available for purchase. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Tricia Andreassen, ask questions about the book, and get their copies signed.
Join us for an afternoon of inspiration, community, and celebration of the written word as well as beautiful artwork painted by Tricia as well at the Goodyear Cottage on June 22.
**Event Details:**
- **Date:** Saturday, June 22, 2024
- **Time:** 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- **Location:** Goodyear Cottage, 321 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, GA 31527
- **Hosted by:** Jekyll Island Art Association
