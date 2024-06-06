QCT Collaborates with Techman Robot, Siemens, and NVIDIA to Revolutionize Industrial Automation
Companies use smart robotics enabled by 5G, AI infra, and digital twinsTAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a leading provider of data center and AI solutions, along with Techman Robot, a subsidiary of Quanta, NVIDIA, and Siemens, a leader in industrial automation and software, infrastructure, building technology and transportation, are demonstrating a Smart AI Robotics use case at COMPUTEX 202. The co-demo integrates QCT's private 5G solution with AI edge servers, Techman Robot's robotic arm, Siemens’ SIMATIC Robot Pick AI and Industrial Edge system, and the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform to improve industrial automation.
The seamless operation of the showcase is facilitated by QCT OmniPOD Enterprise 5G solution and AI edge servers, ensuring continuous network communication for uninterrupted data transfer and optimal performance. Techman Robot supplies the robotic arm with 3D cameras which handles the task of item “pick-and-place” operations. This action is powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, a development platform for connecting and building 3D tools and applications, and Siemens’ SIMATIC Robot Pick AI to enable item recognition, camera integration, and robot control that is synchronized with the movements of its digital twin in real time to create innovative industrial IoT solutions.
“As a data center and AI enabler, QCT is committed to bringing AI solutions to market with its ecosystem partners,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “We are thrilled to be broadening the AI possibilities with Techman Robot, Siemens, and NVIDIA, as we are seeing a rise in AI use cases and applications.”
Techman Robot is redefining the next generation of collaborative robots with its AI-enabled TM AI Cobot. Its standout feature lies in its built-in intelligent vision and AI capabilities, enabling precise recognition and location placement. The robot arm is leveraging smart vision and AI technology. Techman Robot’s AI solution distinguishes itself by directly mounting inspection cameras on robotic arms and incorporating NVIDIA GPUs for cloud-based training and inference. This setup allows for multi-angle detection of areas beyond the reach of fixed cameras and utilizes AI for item pick up and placement.
“Techman Robot stands out among other robot brands due to its built-in vision system and AI inference engine,” said Shi-Chi Ho, President of Techman Robot. “QCT’s AI servers and Siemens software greatly enhanced their AI capabilities. NVIDIA, is also enabling the creation of digital twins to optimize and test tasks in different conditions, simulating work performance and processes that redefine how AI collaborative robots can be used in various industries.”
Siemens’ SIMATIC Robot Pick AI, an AI-driven model-free bin picking application for advanced robotics, which is a pre-trained, deep-learning based vision software for piece picking robot applications and beyond, makes precise and reliable decisions for suction gripper pick up points on arbitrary items at runtime. Together with Siemens' SIMATIC Industrial Edge platform and a diverse industrial grade portfolio, it provides customers with an innovative, future-proof approach to collect, process, and turn data into valuable insights, while ensuring a scalable and secure architecture.
“Digital twins open enormous potential to transform our economies and industries by providing a virtual world that people can interact with to simulate real-world problems,” said Aditya Ramkrishna, the General Manager of Digital Industries, Siemens Taiwan. “Through this ecosystem partnership, we help companies of all sizes to realize digital transformation. We see our digital twin technology helping customers across all industries to boost their productivity and making AI come to life.”
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is an AI-enabled, physically simulated and industrial-scale virtual-world platform that enables for the first time full-fidelity live digital twins. NVIDIA AI, used by more than 25,000 companies worldwide, is the world’s most popular AI platform and the intelligence engine of AIs in the cloud and autonomous systems at the edge.
“NVIDIA develops state-of-the-art acceleration libraries, frameworks and AI models for the world’s developers,” said Amit Goel, Director of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. “The collective of QCT, Techman Robot and Siemens powered by NVIDIA AI and Omniverse technologies will increase adoption of robotics to advance digitalization for the world’s largest industries.”
This use case illustrates how complementary technologies and ecosystems synergize to realize industrial automation. Operating at the intersection of the virtual and real world, it exemplifies the seamless integration of information technology and operational technology, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for industry leaders navigating the path toward automation excellence. To learn more, visit www.qct.io or visit QCT at Booth G0042 on the 3rd floor of Hall 1 during COMPUTEX 2024.
About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)
Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.
ABOUT TECHMAN ROBOT
Techman Robot is an industry-leading AI robotics design and manufacturing company dedicated to improving businesses through robotic technology applications. The company specializes in collaborative robot (Cobot) and smart vision technologies. Techman Robot’s rapid growth and technology leadership is propelled by R&D support, solid financial backing, and the global resources of Quanta Group. The company is a subsidiary of Quanta Storage Inc. Techman Robot aspires to drive innovation that brings humans and technologies closer together, advancing the quality of work to help businesses succeed, through its core values of quality, innovation and service. Learn more about the Techman Robot AI Cobot series: https://www.tm-robot.com/en
