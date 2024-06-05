Launch of CanScreen5 training in Asian countries

5 June 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cancer Screening in Five Continents (CanScreen5) Training of Trainers learning programme for Asian countries.

With the continued support of the World Health Organization (WHO), the CanScreen5 project aims to collect information on the characteristics and performance of cancer screening programmes across the globe in a harmonized manner and to disseminate the information for improved programme management and informed policy-making. The core objective of CanScreen5 is to encourage and support countries to collect and use cancer screening data for effective programme evaluation and quality improvement.

Today, representatives from the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia and IARC launched the learning programme during an online session attended by 21 health professionals and the international experts contributing to the programme.

