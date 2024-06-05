Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,908 in the last 365 days.

Launch of CanScreen5 training in Asian countries

5 June 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cancer Screening in Five Continents (CanScreen5) Training of Trainers learning programme for Asian countries.

With the continued support of the World Health Organization (WHO), the CanScreen5 project aims to collect information on the characteristics and performance of cancer screening programmes across the globe in a harmonized manner and to disseminate the information for improved programme management and informed policy-making. The core objective of CanScreen5 is to encourage and support countries to collect and use cancer screening data for effective programme evaluation and quality improvement.

Today, representatives from the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia and IARC launched the learning programme during an online session attended by 21 health professionals and the international experts contributing to the programme.

View photo

Read more about the CanScreen5 initiative

Watch the video of the participants in the first cohort of Canscreen5 trainers

Publication status

Published in section: IARC News

Publication date: 5 June, 2024, 9:55

Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/launch-of-canscreen5-training-in-asian-countries/

© Copyright International Agency on Research for Cancer 2024

You just read:

Launch of CanScreen5 training in Asian countries

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more