Serrala welcomes new Executive Vice President to lead growth in key regions
I am confident that, as a team, we will deliver value to our customers as we become the #1 SaaS solution in the office of the CFO.”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software, welcomes to the executive board Oliver Schröder as Executive Vice President (EVP) for the EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions.
Oliver Schröder brings a wealth of experience in the software, service, and technology sectors, as well as a deep understanding of the SAP ecosystem, having worked as an SAP Certified Consultant and at Contrast Management Consulting (an Ernst & Young company). His strategic insights and leadership have been crucial in navigating complex market landscapes and driving innovation in data and process management solutions. Before joining Serrala, Oliver served as Regional Vice President Sales DACH at Celonis, where he spearheaded business expansion in emerging industries. He has also held leadership positions at several prominent technology companies, including Informatica as Vice President Central Region and General Manager, and Oracle as Managing Director for Services.
In his new role at Serrala, Oliver will oversee sales leadership and strategy across the EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions, focusing on driving the company’s continued success and growth and enhancing its market presence.
"Serrala is the leading fintech company pushing the boundaries of finance software, and I am excited to step into this role " said Oliver Schröder. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues, partners, and customers, and I am confident that, as a team, we will deliver value to our customers as we become the #1 SaaS solution in the office of the CFO."
"We are excited to have Oliver step into this role and deepen our relationships with customers in these key markets. His leadership will be a game changer for our business, driving growth and innovation.” commented Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala.
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
