floLIVE Wins 2024 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx
EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest hyperlocal global cellular network and a leading provider of global connectivity and network services for IoT, announces today it has been awarded the 2024 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx as a recognition of its solutions and services in the enterprise IoT sector.
The enterprise IoT market is expected to grow by 19% annually, reaching $483 billion in spending by 2027. Some of the biggest drivers in the market will be software, applications, and AI – with an estimated 47 percent of IoT applications including an AI element by 2027. Overall the wave of IoT is going to have a significant impact on digital transformation for enterprises.
Enterprises leveraging IoT or creating IoT solutions to sell to organizations, however, face numerous complexities in infrastructure, connectivity, security, regulatory compliance and interoperability within the IoT ecosystem. Solution providers – or vendors – are able to help tie these elements together to enable digital transformation seamlessly.
Intellyx is an industry analyst firm focused on enterprise digital transformation and the leading vendors that enable it. Through a rigorous briefing selection process, Intellyx honors trailblazing firms with the Digital Innovator Award as a spotlight on those vendors in the ecosystem worth watching.
floLIVE stands out as an industry leading solutions provider delivering localized global connectivity, through 40 points of presence and a robust library of over 15 network operator IMSIs, including satellite NTN (Non-terrestrial Networks). This helps enterprises to avoid roaming restrictions and allows for high-performance connectivity anywhere in the world, even in countries with permanent roaming restrictions such as Turkey, Brazil, China, India, and more.
floLIVE’s unified platform delivers key functions including a holistic connectivity management platform and single-SKU connectivity through Multi-IMSI or eSIM with floLIVE’s Multi-IMSI and specifically designed to accelerate enterprise success.
“floLIVE is honored to receive this award as an exceptional vendor in the IoT ecosystem,” floLIVE VP of Marketing Asaf Gigi said. “We developed our own technology stack designed to provide our enterprise customers the greatest success in IoT and to overcome historic challenges in worldwide connectivity through localization achieved on a global scale. The power of IoT should be accessible to everyone, and floLIVE ensures it is seamlessly achievable.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE designed and developed an elastic, robust core cellular infrastructure that is the largest connectivity infrastructure in the world. Through this powerful infrastructure, the company offers numerous services to mobile operators, IoT MVNOs and Global Enterprises seeking seamless, compliant, high-performance and regulatory-compliant connectivity, anywhere in the world.
With a global carrier library that is based on interconnected local core mobile networks, floLIVE ensures low latency, high performance, and full compliance with privacy acts, data regulations, and roaming restrictions. As of today, more than 15 mobile operators are on board the platform, giving companies multi-tenant, multi-tier localized connectivity globally.
Through direct access to our network, customers can monitor their devices, access real-time network events and usage, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot failures ahead of time, providing a seamless experience that keeps devices connected at all times. Through one integration, one SKU and one platform, customers have a world of connectivity and endless possibilities.
