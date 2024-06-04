Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 1676
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1015
PRINTER'S NO. 1676
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
840
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC, COMITTA,
SCHWANK, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, FLYNN, CULVER, BREWSTER, MILLER,
MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK, COLLETT, FARRY, TARTAGLIONE,
BAKER AND SANTARSIERO, JULY 11, 2023
SENATOR JUDY WARD, AGING AND YOUTH, AS AMENDED, JUNE 4, 2024
AN ACT
Establishing the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders
Division, the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders
Advisory Committee and the Alzheimer's Disease and Related
Disorders State Plan; and making an appropriation.
ESTABLISHING THE ALZHEIMER'S, DEMENTIA AND RELATED DISORDERS
OFFICE AND THE ALZHEIMER'S, DEMENTIA AND RELATED DISORDERS
ADVISORY COMMITTEE.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Alzheimer's
Disease, DEMENTIA and Related Disorders Public Health
Infrastructure Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Advisory committee." The Alzheimer's Disease, DEMENTIA and
Related Disorders Advisory Committee established under section
