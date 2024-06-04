Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 1676

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1015

PRINTER'S NO. 1676

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

840

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC, COMITTA,

SCHWANK, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, FLYNN, CULVER, BREWSTER, MILLER,

MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK, COLLETT, FARRY, TARTAGLIONE,

BAKER AND SANTARSIERO, JULY 11, 2023

SENATOR JUDY WARD, AGING AND YOUTH, AS AMENDED, JUNE 4, 2024

AN ACT

Establishing the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders

Division, the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders

Advisory Committee and the Alzheimer's Disease and Related

Disorders State Plan; and making an appropriation.

ESTABLISHING THE ALZHEIMER'S, DEMENTIA AND RELATED DISORDERS

OFFICE AND THE ALZHEIMER'S, DEMENTIA AND RELATED DISORDERS

ADVISORY COMMITTEE.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Alzheimer's

Disease, DEMENTIA and Related Disorders Public Health

Infrastructure Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Advisory committee." The Alzheimer's Disease, DEMENTIA and

Related Disorders Advisory Committee established under section

