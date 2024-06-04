Senate Bill 1076 Printer's Number 1674
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, sibling or spouse of any
individual disqualified under subsection (d).
(f) For five years after the date of appointment, a
commissioner shall be ineligible to hold elective office at the
State, county or city level. For 10 years after the date of
appointment, a commissioner shall be ineligible to hold or be a
candidate for any elective office for which the districts are
enacted by this commission.
(g) For five years after the date of appointment, a
commissioner shall be ineligible to hold appointive Federal,
State or local public office, to serve as paid staff for the
General Assembly or any individual legislator or to register as
a Federal, State or local lobbyist in this Commonwealth.
(h) The commission in whole shall reflect the Commonwealth's
geographic and demographic diversity, including, but not limited
to, racial, ethnic and gender diversity, to the greatest extent
practicable.
(i) The secretary shall administer an application process
for individuals seeking appointment to the commission as
follows:
(1) The secretary shall design an application form which
shall clearly state the legal obligations and expectations of
potential commissioners.
(2) Beginning January 1 in each year ending in zero, the
secretary shall provide public notice of the application
process, commissioner qualifications and the selection process.
Notice shall be widely distributed in order to reach as many
potential applicants as is feasible, including, but not limited
to, the following:
(i) On the home page of all publicly accessible Internet
20240SB1076PN1674 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30