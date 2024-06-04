Senate Bill 1076 Printer's Number 1674

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, sibling or spouse of any

individual disqualified under subsection (d).

(f) For five years after the date of appointment, a

commissioner shall be ineligible to hold elective office at the

State, county or city level. For 10 years after the date of

appointment, a commissioner shall be ineligible to hold or be a

candidate for any elective office for which the districts are

enacted by this commission.

(g) For five years after the date of appointment, a

commissioner shall be ineligible to hold appointive Federal,

State or local public office, to serve as paid staff for the

General Assembly or any individual legislator or to register as

a Federal, State or local lobbyist in this Commonwealth.

(h) The commission in whole shall reflect the Commonwealth's

geographic and demographic diversity, including, but not limited

to, racial, ethnic and gender diversity, to the greatest extent

practicable.

(i) The secretary shall administer an application process

for individuals seeking appointment to the commission as

follows:

(1) The secretary shall design an application form which

shall clearly state the legal obligations and expectations of

potential commissioners.

(2) Beginning January 1 in each year ending in zero, the

secretary shall provide public notice of the application

process, commissioner qualifications and the selection process.

Notice shall be widely distributed in order to reach as many

potential applicants as is feasible, including, but not limited

to, the following:

(i) On the home page of all publicly accessible Internet

