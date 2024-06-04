Submit Release
Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1679

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - (2) the production of which was substantially dependent

upon technical means, including artificial intelligence and

OR photo editing software, rather than the ability of another

person to physically impersonate the other person.

"GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." THE CLASS OF MODELS

THAT EMULATE THE STRUCTURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF INPUT DATA IN

ORDER TO GENERATE DERIVED SYNTHETIC CONTENT, INCLUDING

INFORMATION SUCH AS IMAGES, VIDEOS, AUDIO CLIPS OR TEXT, THAT

HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY MODIFIED OR GENERATED BY ALGORITHMS,

INCLUDING BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.

* * *

"Photo editing software." A software used primarily for

editing photographs, videos or computer depictions that contains

a variety of filters, effects or tools that can be used to

manipulate photographs, videos or computer depictions.

* * *

Section 2. Section 6312(c), (d), (f)(3) and (g) of Title 18

are amended to read:

§ 6312. Sexual abuse of children.

* * *

(c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer

depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,

distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or

exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,

distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or

exhibition to others, any artificially generated depiction or

[book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape,

computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the

age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the

simulation of such act] CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL OR

20240SB1213PN1679 - 4 -

