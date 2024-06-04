Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1679
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - (2) the production of which was substantially dependent
upon technical means, including artificial intelligence and
OR photo editing software, rather than the ability of another
person to physically impersonate the other person.
"GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." THE CLASS OF MODELS
THAT EMULATE THE STRUCTURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF INPUT DATA IN
ORDER TO GENERATE DERIVED SYNTHETIC CONTENT, INCLUDING
INFORMATION SUCH AS IMAGES, VIDEOS, AUDIO CLIPS OR TEXT, THAT
HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY MODIFIED OR GENERATED BY ALGORITHMS,
INCLUDING BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.
* * *
"Photo editing software." A software used primarily for
editing photographs, videos or computer depictions that contains
a variety of filters, effects or tools that can be used to
manipulate photographs, videos or computer depictions.
* * *
Section 2. Section 6312(c), (d), (f)(3) and (g) of Title 18
are amended to read:
§ 6312. Sexual abuse of children.
* * *
(c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer
depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,
distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or
exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,
distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or
exhibition to others, any artificially generated depiction or
[book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape,
computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the
age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the
simulation of such act] CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL OR
20240SB1213PN1679 - 4 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30