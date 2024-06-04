Submit Release
Senate Resolution 304 Printer's Number 1675

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1675

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

304

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, FONTANA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, J. WARD, HUGHES AND BREWSTER, JUNE 4, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 4, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 14, 2024, as "IgA Nephropathy Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, While one out of seven Americans has chronic kidney

disease, IgA nephropathy, also known as IgAN or Berger's

disease, is a lesser-known cause, which is a rare autoimmune

disease that attacks the kidneys; and

WHEREAS, IgAN occurs when immunoglobulin A (IgA), a protein

that usually helps the body fight infection, builds up in the

kidneys and clogs the tiny filtering units leading to blood in

the urine (hematuria) and protein in the urine (proteinuria);

and

WHEREAS, Many patients face delays in being correctly

diagnosed, and there is no current cure for IgAN; and

WHEREAS, Current treatments focus on slowing the progress of

the disease and preventing complications; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 30% of patients who have IgAN will

develop end-stage kidney disease and need dialysis or kidney

transplantation to survive; and

