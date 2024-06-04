Senate Resolution 304 Printer's Number 1675
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, FONTANA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE,
COSTA, J. WARD, HUGHES AND BREWSTER, JUNE 4, 2024
Designating May 14, 2024, as "IgA Nephropathy Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, While one out of seven Americans has chronic kidney
disease, IgA nephropathy, also known as IgAN or Berger's
disease, is a lesser-known cause, which is a rare autoimmune
disease that attacks the kidneys; and
WHEREAS, IgAN occurs when immunoglobulin A (IgA), a protein
that usually helps the body fight infection, builds up in the
kidneys and clogs the tiny filtering units leading to blood in
the urine (hematuria) and protein in the urine (proteinuria);
and
WHEREAS, Many patients face delays in being correctly
diagnosed, and there is no current cure for IgAN; and
WHEREAS, Current treatments focus on slowing the progress of
the disease and preventing complications; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 30% of patients who have IgAN will
develop end-stage kidney disease and need dialysis or kidney
transplantation to survive; and
