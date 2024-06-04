Senate Bill 1000 Printer's Number 1677

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1314

PRINTER'S NO. 1677

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1000

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, DUSH, HUTCHINSON,

BREWSTER, COLEMAN, MASTRIANO, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

FLYNN, STEFANO, ARGALL, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, A. WILLIAMS,

FONTANA, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES,

L. WILLIAMS, COLLETT, ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, KANE, FARRY,

SAVAL, YAW, STREET, DILLON, ROTHMAN, COMITTA, MUTH AND

SCHWANK, JANUARY 8, 2024

SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 4, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169),

entitled "An act providing for pharmacy audit procedures, for

registration of pharmacy benefits managers and auditing

entities, for maximum allowable cost transparency and for

prescription drugs reimbursed under the PACE and PACENET

program; and making related repeals," further providing for

title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing

for short title and for definitions; in pharmacy audits,

further providing for limitations; and providing for pharmacy

benefits BENEFIT manager contract requirements and prohibited

acts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and section 101 of the act of November

21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit

Integrity and Transparency Act, are amended to read:

SECTION 1. THE TITLE OF THE ACT OF NOVEMBER 21, 2016

(P.L.1318, NO.169), KNOWN AS THE PHARMACY AUDIT INTEGRITY AND

TRANSPARENCY ACT, IS AMENDED TO READ:

