Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 1681
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Commonwealth that requires, as a condition for eligibility, the
inclusion of an individual's income. THE TERM DOES NOT INCLUDE A
FEDERALLY FUNDED PROGRAM THAT REQUIRES A STATE TO MEET FEDERAL
CRITERIA.
"Veteran." An individual who served in the United States
Armed Forces, including a reserve component or National Guard,
and who was discharged or released from that service under
conditions other than dishonorable.
"Veterans' benefit payment." Compensation or payment
received by a veteran that is directly related to or the result
of the veteran's service-connected disability as determined by
the United States Department of Veterans Affairs or benefits
provided to a veteran by a Commonwealth agency or authorized
under the laws of this Commonwealth.
§ 9902. Exclusion.
(a) Income exclusion.--One hundred percent of a veterans'
benefit payment may not be included as income for any
Commonwealth program.
(B) RESOURCES.--NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF LAW,
UNSPENT VETERANS' BENEFIT PAYMENTS MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED A
RESOURCE IN DETERMINING ELIGIBILITY FOR A COMMONWEALTH PROGRAM
UNDER SECTION 432.5 OF THE ACT OF JUNE 13, 1967 (P.L.31, NO.21),
KNOWN AS THE HUMAN SERVICES CODE.
(b) (C) Extension to spouses.--The exclusion under
subsection (a) shall apply to an unmarried surviving spouse upon
the death of a veteran for any compensation or payment the
unmarried surviving spouse is entitled to receive.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
