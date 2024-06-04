Submit Release
Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 1681

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Commonwealth that requires, as a condition for eligibility, the

inclusion of an individual's income. THE TERM DOES NOT INCLUDE A

FEDERALLY FUNDED PROGRAM THAT REQUIRES A STATE TO MEET FEDERAL

CRITERIA.

"Veteran." An individual who served in the United States

Armed Forces, including a reserve component or National Guard,

and who was discharged or released from that service under

conditions other than dishonorable.

"Veterans' benefit payment." Compensation or payment

received by a veteran that is directly related to or the result

of the veteran's service-connected disability as determined by

the United States Department of Veterans Affairs or benefits

provided to a veteran by a Commonwealth agency or authorized

under the laws of this Commonwealth.

§ 9902. Exclusion.

(a) Income exclusion.--One hundred percent of a veterans'

benefit payment may not be included as income for any

Commonwealth program.

(B) RESOURCES.--NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF LAW,

UNSPENT VETERANS' BENEFIT PAYMENTS MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED A

RESOURCE IN DETERMINING ELIGIBILITY FOR A COMMONWEALTH PROGRAM

UNDER SECTION 432.5 OF THE ACT OF JUNE 13, 1967 (P.L.31, NO.21),

KNOWN AS THE HUMAN SERVICES CODE.

(b) (C) Extension to spouses.--The exclusion under

subsection (a) shall apply to an unmarried surviving spouse upon

the death of a veteran for any compensation or payment the

unmarried surviving spouse is entitled to receive.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0126PN1681 - 2 -

