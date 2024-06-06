Qbic Technology Debuts Appspace-Certified Lineup to Transform Hybrid Workspaces

Qbic Technology unveils Appspace-certified lineup to transform hybrid workspaces.

Qbic Technology Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology proudly unveils new Appspace-certified devices, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in enhancing in-office experiences for hybrid workforces with Appspace, the leading unified workplace experience platform.

Qbic’s newly Appspace-certified lineup is a comprehensive solution that meets the demands of evolving hybrid work environments. From space management to corporate communication devices that seamlessly integrate with the Appspace platform and mobile app, employers are now equipped to elevate connectivity, productivity, and collaboration within hybrid work environments.

Among the newly certified devices are the iF Design Award 2024 winner TD-0360 BookBuddy for desk booking and the TD-1070 and TD-1060 Slim meeting room booking panels. These purpose-built panels feature vibrant LED indicators for easy at-a-glance availability and support ESG goals with built-in energy-saving features.

Maintaining employee engagement and consistent corporate communications is vital in hybrid workspaces. Qbic enhances workplace efficiency and culture with its robust, Appspace-certified digital signage players, BXP-300 and BXP-320, ensuring employees are informed and engaged in a hybrid office.

“For many organizations, traditional desks and assigned offices have become a thing of the past,” says Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. “Through strengthening our long-time partnership with Appspace, we are pioneering the future of the hybrid office experience, providing seamless access to essential workspaces and tools that enhance productivity and create an engaging work environment.”

“Driving employee productivity is not a new business challenge,” says Paul Alley, Vice President, Global Partnerships at Appspace. “However, many organizations today recognize the importance of aligning productivity with the employee experience. Our mission at Appspace is to provide employees with a consumer-like, frictionless way to work regardless of their location, saving time and enhancing the workspace experience.”

Building on the success of the award-winning TD-0350 Desk Booking Panel, one of Qbic's first Appspace-certified products, we have further strengthened our collaboration with Appspace through this latest certification of Qbic devices. Click here to learn more about the transformative synergy between Qbic and Appspace.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com

About Appspace

Appspace is the first workplace experience platform that connects people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, an employee app, a modern intranet, and more. Organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform, making work an experience everyone loves. Trusted by over 160 Fortune 500 companies and serving 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees daily, Appspace is revolutionizing the way businesses approach workplace solutions. Learn more at www.appspace.com.