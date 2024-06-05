MPD Arrests Man for Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a man for a shooting that left a woman critically injured.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at approximately 12:14 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located a woman inside of a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 40-year-old Israel Beairs of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed.

CCN: 24084342