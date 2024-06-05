Short-Term Rental Policy Leader Tackles Housing Crisis
Regulations advisor points to needed land-use reform while announcing summit.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the SKIFT Short-term Rental Conference in New York City today a longtime policy advisor said many cities have missed the mark to create effective rules for Airbnb while losing time to build housing solutions.
“Almost no cities have created effective policies for Short-term Rental compliance,” said Matt Curtis, founder of Smart City Policy Group - a team of former policymakers. “Wasting time blaming Airbnb for our housing crisis represents a missed opportunity for creating lasting solutions for attainable housing.”
At SKIFT’s Short-term Rental Conference, Curtis emphasized long-overdue changes in local land-use codes and creating bond elections to establish new affordable and workforce housing. Along with unique partnerships to allow for greater attainable and missing middle housing is the key to tackling America’s housing crisis.
“It is possible to create Airbnb regulations that achieve local goals,” said Curtis.
During the conference, Curtis, alongside Columbia, South Carolina’s Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, stressed the importance of adopting a successful approach to regulating Airbnb. “We cannot expect to magically solve our housing crisis by simply banning short-term rentals.”
Curtis announced a Smart City Policy Summit to be held in fall 2024. The Summit, the fifth annual gathering of Short-term Rental policy experts, will aim to guide local leaders on how to achieve their local goals. To register for information use: www.SmartCityPolicySummit.com
Matt Curtis, a former right hand to two Austin mayors started Smart City Policy Group in 2017 after years working in government and the Short-term Rental (STR) industry. His consultancy includes former elected officials and policy staff who worked together to help bridge the divide between the innovation economy and local governments.
In the past fifteen years, more than three thousand cities in the United States have discussed and created regulations for STRs. Concerns vary from city to city, but the core complaints focus on tax remittance, housing and zoning impacts, noise and parties, and more.
Described by one mayor as, “the Godfather of Short-term Rental regulations,” Matt Curtis helps communities and stakeholders navigate the creation of local Airbnb rules.
“Matt is the go-to resource for STR policy creation,” said Glynn County, Georgia County Commissioner Peter Murphy, “His work guided us to a successful ordinance.”
In 2019 Smart City Policy Group hosted a first-of-its-kind short-term rental regulations conference - Smart City Policy Summit. The summit featured attendees from all sides of the STR industry: city regulators, the travel industry, and vacation rental managers.
For more than ten years, Curtis has been lauded for his work with cities tackling STR issues. Former Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu called him, "A best friend of American mayors" and Columbia, South Carolina’s Mayor Stephen Benjamin said, "Matt Curtis is a valued resource for local leaders working on tough issues."
The Smart City Policy Group team has worked on STR regulatory and government advocacy issues for years. Matt and his team have presented Short-term Rental regulations around the world including government associations, city and state panels, travel industry conferences, and more. The firm produces economic impact, housing analysis, and cost of compliance reports while creating policy recommendations.
