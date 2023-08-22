Austin-Based Summit Tackles the New Innovation Economy and the Future of Cities
NYC Bans TikTok on City-Owned Devices, Cities Face Lawsuits on AirBnBs, and more at Smart City Policy SummitAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City announces a ban of TikTok on government phones just a week after a federal court caught cities by surprise with a ruling on Short-term Rentals [Case 1:22-cv-01039-DAE, Robert and Roberta Anding v. City of Austin], and Autonomous Vehicles are stuck in the road - these are just a few of the issues communities are facing as cities plan for the future.
The Smart City Policy Summit: the Future of Cities, will be held on October 4th in Austin, Texas and will gather local government policy makers, travel industry leaders, real estate developers, short-term rental operators, mobility providers, AI advocates and more.
“Local governments are fighting to catch up with the New Innovation Economy,” said Matt Curtis, founder of the Smart City Policy Summit. “Everyone is quickly learning how to address Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, AirBnB and all aspects of our rapidly changing communities”.
Presenters include Travis County Judge and National Association of Counties AI Committee Chair Andy Brown, Santa Fe City Manager John Blair, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth of Denton, Texas, Premium Parking CEO Ben Montgomery, Deckard Technologies CEO Nick Del Pago and more.
Attendees will learn:
- Short-term Rental compliance success stories including discussions on local rules, tax collection and more: Increase your community’s total compliance and gain the taxes you deserve while creating a well-functioning ordinance.
- Housing solutions: New innovations and planning can be the answer to your workforce and attainable housing needs.
- The next in Multi-Family housing, and the shift in Corporate Housing and new business travel
- Transportation solutions: Including parking solutions to ease local burdens and how eVTOL will connect destinations. Learn to build new bridges and trains to connect effectively and drive local economies. Autonomous vehicles and micro-mobility solutions.
You can learn more about the summit, check out the featured speakers, and buy your tickets now at www.SmartCityPolicySummit.com
