National Summit to Include Impacts of Federal Court Ruling on Short-Term Rental Regulation
On October 4th, the 5th Annual Smart City Policy Summit aims to provide solutions to communities to best address issues in travel, mobility, and housing.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ruling issued on Tuesday, August 1st, by the US District Court of the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, upends elements of the Short-term Rental regulations in Austin (Case 1:22-cv-01039-DAE, Robert Anding and Roberta Anding v. City of Austin).
The implications of the ruling will impact cities across the United States.
Short-term Rental policies and compliance will be just one primary focus during the Smart City Policy Summit on October 4th. The Summit, held in Austin, Texas, will include other issues relevant to the New Innovation Economy, including housing and transportation.
“The ruling issued changes the situation for local governments,” said Matt Curtis, host of the Smart City Policy Summit. “Cities will need to rethink their approach to creating rules for Short-term Rentals”.
“Local governments are struggling with quickly changing cities,” said Curtis. “Transportation solutions are needed to connect communities while new housing solutions are needed to address the increasing demand for workforce and attainable homes”.
Presenters include New Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism Jen Schroer, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth of Denton, Texas, Premium Parking CEO Ben Montgomery, Deckard Technologies CEO Nick Del Pago and more.
Attendees will learn:
- Short-term Rental compliance success stories including discussions on local rules, tax collection and more: Increase your community’s total compliance and gain the taxes you deserve while creating a well-functioning ordinance.
- Housing solutions: New innovations and planning can be the answer to your workforce and attainable housing needs.
- The Future of Multi-Family housing, and the shift in Corporate Housing and new business travel
- Transportation solutions: Parking solutions to ease local burdens, how eVTOL will connect destinations, building new bridges and trains to connect effectively and drive local economies, autonomous vehicles, and micro-mobility solutions.
You can learn more about the summit, check out the featured speakers, and buy your tickets now at www.SmartCityPolicySummit.com
