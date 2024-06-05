St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA, DLS, Ignition Interlock, and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4004281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:06/03/24 - 0003 hours

STREET: 2416 New Boston Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Linden Ide

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

VEHICLE MAKE: Saab

VEHICLE MODEL:900

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: NONE

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/3/24 at approximately 0003 hours Trooper on routine patrol came across a vehicle off New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that Ide had been operating the vehicle. Ide refused to listen to Troopers at the scene and ran off into the woods. A Vermont State Police K9 successfully tracked the Ide through the woods, and he was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Investigation revealed Ide was also operating with a criminally suspended license, violating conditions of release, and failed to have an ignition interlock device. Ide was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Ide was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/1/24 at 0830.

LODGED:NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 0830

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111