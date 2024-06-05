St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA, DLS, Ignition Interlock, and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4004281
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:06/03/24 - 0003 hours
STREET: 2416 New Boston Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Linden Ide
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1993
VEHICLE MAKE: Saab
VEHICLE MODEL:900
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: NONE
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/3/24 at approximately 0003 hours Trooper on routine patrol came across a vehicle off New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that Ide had been operating the vehicle. Ide refused to listen to Troopers at the scene and ran off into the woods. A Vermont State Police K9 successfully tracked the Ide through the woods, and he was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Investigation revealed Ide was also operating with a criminally suspended license, violating conditions of release, and failed to have an ignition interlock device. Ide was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Ide was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/1/24 at 0830.
LODGED:NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Caledonia
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/24 at 0830
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111