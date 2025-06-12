Derby Barracks / Child Luring
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4004117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Robillard
STATION: BCI A East - Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/08/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Child Luring
ACCUSED: Wayne Lepage
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In August of 2024, a complaint had been filed with the State Police advising that Lepage attempted to lure an underage child online to a location in Lowell for the purpose of participating in sexual acts in exchange for alcohol and drugs. On 06/11/25, the Vermont State Police, culminated that investigation by citing Wayne Lepage of North Troy for the offense of Child Luring.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/25 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
