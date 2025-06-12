Derby Barracks / Child Luring

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4004117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Robillard

STATION: BCI A East - Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/08/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Child Luring

ACCUSED: Wayne Lepage

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In August of 2024, a complaint had been filed with the State Police advising that Lepage attempted to lure an underage child online to a location in Lowell for the purpose of participating in sexual acts in exchange for alcohol and drugs. On 06/11/25, the Vermont State Police, culminated that investigation by citing Wayne Lepage of North Troy for the offense of Child Luring.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/25 0830

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

