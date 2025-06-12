Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Child Luring

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4004117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Robillard                            

STATION: BCI A East - Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Child Luring

 

ACCUSED:  Wayne Lepage

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 In August of 2024, a complaint had been filed with the State Police advising that Lepage attempted to lure an underage child online to a location in Lowell for the purpose of participating in sexual acts in exchange for alcohol and drugs. On 06/11/25, the Vermont State Police, culminated that investigation by citing Wayne Lepage of North Troy for the offense of Child Luring.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    08/12/25 0830        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

