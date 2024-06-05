Lane Closures on WV 152 Beginning Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 152 in Lavalette, between Camp Road and Beech Fork Road, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 4, 2024, through Friday, June 7, 2024, for a paving project.



Flaggers and a pilot truck will maintain traffic control.



Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.



Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​