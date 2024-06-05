Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,902 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 06, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 06, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Polk Jackson Perry Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Worch Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Defiance City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Defiance County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Fairborn Digital Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Holmes Clark Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox College Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morgan Meigsville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Homer Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Madison Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Seneca Big Spring Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
NBS Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 06, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more