Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 06, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 06, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Polk Jackson Perry Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ashtabula Henderson Memorial Public Library Association

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Worch Memorial Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Defiance County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Fairborn Digital Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Holmes Clark Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox College Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Morgan Meigsville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Homer Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Madison Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Seneca Big Spring Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures NBS Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit