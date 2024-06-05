Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 06, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 06, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Polk Jackson Perry Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Worch Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Defiance County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Fairborn Digital Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Holmes
|Clark Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|College Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morgan
|Meigsville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Homer Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|Madison Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Big Spring Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|NBS Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.