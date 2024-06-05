Bella Sirena Launches to Bring Falanghina Wine to the US this Summer

The Female-Founded Company Works with Family-Owned Wineries to Bring a Taste of the Amalfi Coast to Everyone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the kickoff to Summer, Bella Sirena launches today to make Falanghina wine available for everyone to enjoy. The female-founded company works with family-owned wineries in Italy where they have high standards and careful winemaking techniques to bring the best wines they offer to the US.

After her first trip to the Amalfi Coast, Bella Sirena Founder and CEO, Jacqueline Marcus was instantly captivated by the vibrant culture, appreciating the natural beauty all around her, and wanted to bring that feeling back home with her. She was inspired to create Bella Sirena, meaning “beautiful mermaid” in Italian, from a gorgeous tile mural of a mermaid in one of the hotels she stayed at in Positano. She wanted to bring Falanghina wine here for people to enjoy as Italians do – enjoying time with family and friends around a table with good food and even better wine.

“I am thrilled to bring one of my favorite wines, Falanghina, to the US for anyone to enjoy, indulge, and taste the incredible wines the Amalfi Coast has to offer,” said Jacqueline. “And I couldn’t be happier that Bella Sirena will be debuting at the iconic T BAR – it’s the perfect place for us!”

Bella Sirena is set to make its debut at celebrity hotspot T BAR at their Roslyn and Southampton locations on June 10, with their New York City location following this fall. To kick off the summer season, tastemaker events are planned at both locations, perfectly aligning with the high standards of hospitality, culinary excellence, and top-tier beverage offerings that T BAR is renowned for.

Bella Sirena is made from 100% hand-harvested Falanghina grapes, which are grown in the warm Mediterranean climate of Southern Italy, specifically in Campania where the vines flourish in the volcanic soils surrounding Mount Vesuvius. The volcanic soils give the wine sapidity and minerality, and the grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks at controlled temperatures.

Bella Sirena is dry and crisp on the palate with classic apple and pear flavors and has tropical and citrus blossom aromas. Bella Sirena wants to share Falanghina’s deep history and help people expand their palates with this Italian white wine many people have never tasted before. Falanghina is an artisanal wine that is a real expression of the white wine in Campania, Italy.

“The mouthfeel and flavor profile of Bella Sirena is just delicious, with nicely balanced sapidity and minerality from the soils it is grown in that lingers for an extraordinary finish,” said Daisy Penzo, Italian Wine Specialist at Bella Sirena. “It pairs beautifully with light and fresh dishes, seafood, clams, shrimp, scallops, shellfish, and soft cheeses like burrata and mozzarella, making it a great choice for any meal.”

The Campania region is known for its unique terroir, natural beauty, rich history, and traditional winemaking techniques. Like many indigenous Italian grape varieties, Falanghina was teetering on the verge of extinction by the 1970s. With the help of several winemakers dedicated to the revival of such varieties, they ensured Falanghina’s survival.

Bella Sirena will be available to purchase on their website bellasirenawine.com at launch for $28 per bottle. They will be available at some local New York restaurants and wine stores in the near future. For more information on Bella Sirena, please visit bellasirenawine.com.

About Bella Sirena:

