Kaden & Kai Showcases Spring Bicycle Tube Jewelry Collection at Denver Fashion Week

Kaden & Kai Bicycle Tube Bracelets Lisa Cassidy Wearing Wild Flower Bicycle Tube Necklace and Earrings Kaden & Kai Sweet Ivy V Necklace

LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaden & Kai , the trailblazing sustainable jewelry brand, is proud to announce that its highly anticipated Spring Bicycle Tube Jewelry Collection will be on display at Denver Fashion Week . Inspired by budding leaves, blooming flowers and creeping vines, the Kaden & Kai Spring Bicycle Tube Collection is primed to captivate and inspire fashion forward, eco-conscious consumers far and wide. Through the ingenious repurposing of discarded bicycle tubes, Kaden & Kai transforms discarded materials into wearable works of art.This year Denver Fashion Week will be held at The Brighton, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, in downtown Denver, Colorado from Saturday, May 11th to Saturday, May 19th. The week begins with a focus on sustainable designers, business practices, trends and innovations in sustainable fashion."We are thrilled to be an exhibitor and sponsor for Denver Fashion Week," said Lisa Cassidy, Founder and Designer for Kaden & Kai. "At our core, Kaden & Kai is about environmental sustainablility. We have worked tirelessly to create something beautiful and unexpected from materials that would have otherwise been thrown away.” Lisa goes on to say, “Our goal was to create something people would want to wear, love to talk about and feel great about supporting.”The Kaden & Kai Spring Bicycle Tube Collection will be on display at Denver Fashion Week on Wednesday, May 15th from 6pm – 10pm at The Brighton. The Brighton is located at 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, Colorado. Join us and experience the intersection of art, fashion and sustainability firsthand. Get your tickets at denverfashionweek.com.About Kaden & Kai: Kaden & Kai is an innovative, sustainable jewelry brand that specializes in bracelets, necklaces, chokers and earrings made from discarded bicycle tubes. Kaden & Kai is based in Lexington, Massachusetts and was founded in 2020 by Lisa Romano Cassidy. For more information about Kaden & Kai, visit kadenandkai.com.About the Founder: For over 20 years, Lisa Romano Cassidy has worked in the green sector as a B2B Digital Marketing and Brand Consultant. She has worked with businesses, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s, to promote recycling equipment, clean water solutions, energy efficient products and smart building sustainability initiatives in the US and around the globe. Lisa started Kaden & Kai in 2020 to create something beautiful and unexpected from materials that would otherwise be thrown away. Lisa received her MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is certified in Sustainable Business Strategy, Disruptive Strategy and Design Thinking and Innovation from the Harvard Business School.

