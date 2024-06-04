MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Gun Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who discharged a firearm in Southeast.

On May 12, 2024, at approximately 12:21 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast, to investigate the sounds of gunshots. Officers recovered spent cartridge casings. As a result of the detective’s investigation, video of the offense was discovered. The video showed the suspect exiting their vehicle and then discharging a firearm into the air before entering a residence. There were no injuries or property damage.

On June 4, 2024, 33-year-old John Phillip Birdine III, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge with a Firearm.

CCN: 24071007