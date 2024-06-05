TxDOT runs in the family

June 4, 2024

By Rhonda Oaks

LUFKIN—For three generations of women, TxDOT is a family affair.

Betty G. Peavy, daughter Cathy Dunn Loerch, and granddaughter Regina Loerch have all either retired from or are currently working in the Lufkin area for TxDOT.

Betty began her career in 1982 at TxDOT as office manager, retiring in 2004 after 22 years of service. She chose TxDOT because she had heard about the great benefits the agency offered.

“My career was very beneficial and one that I enjoyed very much,” she said. “I made so many lifelong friends. I feel that I have a lot invested in TxDOT because of family. TxDOT is a great place to work.”

Traffic Systems Administrator Cathy Dunn Loerch currently serves as the lead for the district’s design section. Cathy began her career as a summer intern in the 1980s and moved to the Lufkin District office in 2013.

“I have been very blessed to have found my niche as a roadway designer,” Cathy said. “The best thing about the Lufkin District is how much of a family we all are.”

At the newest end of the generational spectrum, Regina Loerch grew up hearing about TxDOT as part of their daily lives. It was only natural for her to begin her service as a summer employee in 2014 in high school and then while at Stephen F. Austin State University. She is now working full time as an administrative assistant.

“My career at TxDOT so far has been a great experience and very enjoyable,” she said. “Being able to be a part of the advanced planning and public involvement team is great.”

Each family member pursues their own hobbies away from work. Betty loves to work in her flower garden. Cat, as she is known at the office, can be found near the water fishing for catfish, crappie, redfish or sharks. Regina unwinds by reading, playing video games and spending time with friends.

While they each chose different paths within TxDOT, they are all enthusiastic about the agency.

“Before Mom retired, it was nice to be able to ask her how and why things were done a particular way,” Cat said. “To learn the ropes. After a while, it was nice to have someone who could appreciate what I do. Having the chance to explain the TxDOT way to my own daughter is more than I could ask for. It is like passing down the torch.”