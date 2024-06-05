Healthy Horizons Wins 2 Awards For Supporting Parents In California Business Awards’ Inaugural Year
Healthy Horizons wins big at California Business Awards! Top honors for chest/breastfeeding support programs and empowering families.
These awards underscore the effectiveness of our programs in empowering workplaces to create comfortable and compliant lactation rooms and new parent programs for their employees.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Horizons, the leading provider of workplace lactation services, is thrilled to announce it has been recognized with two prestigious awards from the California Business Awards in its inaugural year.
— Cassi Janakos, Healthy Horizons COO
Healthy Horizons was honored with the award for Best New Parent Employee Breastfeeding Program Specialists. This award acknowledges the company's innovative and effective programs that empower workplaces to support their employees on their workplace lactation and new parent journeys. Additionally, Healthy Horizons received the accolade for Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to families throughout their chest/breastfeeding experiences.
Cassi Janakos, COO of Healthy Horizons shared "We are proud to be recognized with these awards. They underscore the effectiveness of our programs in empowering workplaces to create comfortable and compliant lactation rooms and new parent programs for their employees."
The California Business Awards 2023, launched by New World Report, is a prestigious program designed to celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses operating within the state. This inaugural event acknowledges the remarkable success stories, innovations, and contributions made by companies across various industries in California's vibrant business landscape. The awards program shines a light on businesses of all sizes, from startups to established corporations, recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the California business community.
Healthy Horizons' commitment to providing exceptional breastfeeding support has consistently earned them recognition within the industry. These California Business Awards further solidify the company's position as a leader in the field.
To learn more about Healthy Horizons' award-winning breastfeeding support, please visit HealthyHorizons.com.
About Healthy Horizons
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA, Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services is a first-to-market, industry leader supporting companies in the creation of new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The Healthy Horizons client list features forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations including Ford Motor Company, PayPal, Amgen, and other Fortune 100 companies, as well as mid-sized companies and startups across the U.S. and Canada. With lactation rooms in more than 125 North American cities, Healthy Horizons has positively impacted more than 2 million employees, women, parents, and children over their 30 years in business. A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Jankos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for making a significant impact on the health of our infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.
Cassi Janakos
Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services
pr@hh-bc.com
