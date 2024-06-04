Submit Release
Free Concert at the Eureka Library

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

large group of people posing on risers for group photo

McKinleyville Community Choir

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be giving a free concert on Saturday, June 8th at 1:00 pm at the main Eureka library on 1313 3rd Street, Eureka.  Everyone is welcomed!

