A Guide to Philly’s Massive Pride March & Festival in June 2024

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2024 – Philly’s big Pride event celebrates love in all its forms.

This year’s program organizers, Galaei, take over Center City Philadelphia with the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival, a day-long celebration bringing festive entertainment and a slew of community resources.

The event begins with the Pride March through Center City, departing from 6th and Walnut streets and featuring music, speeches, a morning ceremony and a record-breaking 400-foot Pride flag.

The march ends at a vibrant festival in Philly’s Midtown Village neighborhood — affectionately known as the Gayborhood — featuring pay-as-you-go food trucks, artists and vendors, live performances and more.



This year’s “Be You” Pride March and Festival event takes place on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The Pride March begins at 10:30 a.m. and the Pride Festival runs from noon to 7 p.m.

For those planning on staying over in the city for the Pride March and Festival, the Visit Philly Overnight Package offers free hotel parking and choose-your-own-adventure perks. Another option is the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package. Guests can book two hotel nights and get the third night for free.

2024 Highlights

Marking 52 years since Philadelphia’s first Gay Pride Parade, the 2024 Pride March and Festival celebrates joy, community spaces and how far we’ve come with this year’s theme: “Be You.”

March

This year, Philly Pride commences with a march departing from 6th and Walnut streets at 10:30 a.m. and ending in the Gayborhood.

An ode to the 1960s Reminder Day demonstrations, the march begins with speeches and a ceremony unfurling this year’s 400-foot-long rainbow flag — the largest in Philadelphia history.

This vehicle-free community march is open to anyone (allies included) and no registration is needed.

Festival

Immediately following the march, the Pride Festival kicks off in the Gayborhood — centered around 13th and Locust streets — from noon to 7 p.m. During the festivities, over 200 attractions line the streets including artists, entertainers, food trucks, local bars, community organizations and vendors.

Festival highlights include:

Getting There

March

While limited street parking can be found all up and down Market Street, Chestnut Street and Arch Street, some stretches will be closed to traffic and the march will not wrap back around. Translation: Public transportation is your best bet.

Several SEPTA buses drop off right near the starting line. Another good option: the 5th Street Independence Hall station of SEPTA’s Market/Frankford subway line.

Casual cyclists can take easy advantage of the Indego bike rental stations all around the neighborhood.

Festival

With so much action happening in the Gayborhood, driving isn’t recommended. (However, there are several parking lots a few blocks away.)

Public transit is the way to go, and both the Walnut-Locust subway stop on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line and the Jefferson Station stop on SEPTA’s Regional Rail leave you just minutes away from the festivities.

Additional resources

Essential LGBTQ+ Philly : Philly is proud of the historic roles it has played — and plays still — in the founding, advancement and celebration of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. E xplore an essential itinerary for visitors interested in Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ scene — past and present at the link here .

Guide to Drag Shows & Drag Brunches in Philly : A guide to Philly’s top drag venues, drag brunches and other can’t-miss performances can be found at the link here .

