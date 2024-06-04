Chip sealing begins today directly east of Lovell on U.S. 14A; chip sealing begins June 7 west of Byron on U.S. 14A

Chip sealing will complete a pair of pavement rehabilitation projects east of Lovell and west of Byron beginning today, June 4.

Chip sealing on the eight-mile Lovell East project is scheduled to begin today on U.S. 14A, while chip sealing is scheduled on six miles of U.S. 14A directly west of Byron beginning tentatively on June 7, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

"Motorists should expect 20-minute travel delays east of Lovell beginning today, as well as west of Byron beginning June 7," Miller said.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on both pavement rehabilitation projects.

The $7 million Lovell East project included pavement leveling, a pavement overlay and chip sealing between U.S. 14A mileposts 47-55. The $2.3 million Garland-Byron project included asphalt pavement milling, a pavement overlay and chip sealing between U.S. 14A mileposts 32-38, west of Byron.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said Miller. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

Miller said the chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. "Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” he said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.