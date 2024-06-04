FDLE, public safety partners conduct a full-scale exercise

June 4, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today participated in a full-scale training exercise with fellow Regional Domestic Security Task Force (RDSTF) Region 6 public safety and community partners.

Each RDSTF plans exercises for members to practice responding to complex, coordinated attack scenarios. This tests agency coordination, response and rescue efforts that emergency managers and responders would face in a real incident involving casualties.

FDLE Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Eli Lawson and Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk are the co-chairs of the Region 6 Domestic Security Task Force.

Along with the FDLE, the Collier, Lee, and Sarasota County sheriff’s offices, Lee and Hendry county divisions of emergency management and the Florida Department of Health were among the 46 agencies and 350 people participating in the training exercise.

Florida’s seven Regional Domestic Security Task Forces are the foundation of Florida’s domestic security structure as outlined in Florida Statute 943.0312.

Task force members include first responders from law enforcement, fire/rescue, emergency management, public health and hospitals. The task forces work in partnership with schools, businesses and private industries.

Using this multi-disciplinary approach, the RDSTFs support impacted communities by serving as a force multiplier for local agencies and working in conjunction with emergency management professionals.

“Training and exercising our response to critical incidents is incredibly important. Our event consists of a mock terrorist incident and is designed to test the first responders to their limit,” said FDLE Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson. “Public safety requires everyone’s participation. One of the most important roles is the public’s role in domestic security.”

FDLE urges Florida’s citizens and visitors to report any suspicious behavior or activity to the local law enforcement agency.

