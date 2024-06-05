Rellevate Announces Fee-Free Pay Any-Day
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a pioneering digital fintech company committed to empowering Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services announce that their earned wage access product, Pay Any-Day, is fee-free. This innovative solution allows employees to access their earned wages in real time, without any fees.
Pay Any-Day is a game-changing employee benefit that reflects a participating employer’s commitment to promoting financial wellness among their workforce. With this product, employees can have greater flexibility and control over their finances, reducing stress and improving their overall well-being. This is especially important in today’s uncertain economic climate, where many individuals are struggling to make ends meet.
Unlike some other earned wage access products in the market, Pay Any-Day transactions are completely fee-free. This means that employees can access their earned wages via the Rellevate PayCard or Rellevate Digital Account with Debit Card whenever they need to, without worrying about additional charges. This is a significant advantage for employees who may be living paycheck to paycheck and need access to their wages before their scheduled payday.
According to Rellevate Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Stewart Stockdale, “We are excited to offer our Pay Any-Day solution to employers and their employees. We understand the financial challenges that many individuals face, and we believe that this product can make a real difference in their lives. By not charging Pay Any-Day fees, we are removing a major barrier to financial wellness and empowering employees to take control of their finances.”
Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day is now available for employers to offer as a benefit to their employees. With this solution, employees can have peace of mind knowing that they have access to their earned wages whenever they need it, without any additional costs. This is a significant step towards promoting financial wellness and improving the overall well-being of employees.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move, and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Every-Day Solution, Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
