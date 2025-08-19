Rellevate and Therapy 2000 Partner to Empower Caregivers with Pay Any-Day

The logos of Therapy 2000 and Rellevate, connected by a double-headed arrow, symbolize their new partnership to provide flexible payment solutions to caregivers.

Rellevate and Therapy 2000 partner to offer Pay Any-Day, giving Texas caregivers flexible access to wages and tools to improve financial well-being.

We're excited to collaborate with Therapy 2000. Our Pay Any-Day solution offers employees secure, real-time access to earnings, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional care.” — Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access, today announced a new agreement with Therapy 2000 , Texas’s leading provider of pediatric home health therapy, to offer Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day solution to its employees and caregivers. This partnership will provide Therapy 2000’s workforce with faster, more flexible access to their earnings—supporting financial wellness and enhancing the overall employee experience.Therapy 2000 provides in-home pediatric occupational, physical, and speech therapy to children across Texas. By adopting Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day solution, Therapy 2000 will empower its team with secure, real-time wage access and modern digital banking tools, directly addressing the growing need for financial flexibility among workers.Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day provides employees on-demand access to their earned wages before traditional payday. This empowers workers to manage their income effectively, especially during unexpected expenses or rising costs for necessities like groceries, bills, and rent.“We are excited to collaborate with Therapy 2000, an organization that shares our dedication to empowering people and enhancing lives,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate. “Our Pay Any-Day solution will offer Therapy 2000’s employees and caregivers secure, real-time access to their earnings, supporting their financial needs and enabling them to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to children and families across Texas.”“Our mission is to improve lives for our patients, their families, and our employees. Offering this flexible payment solution to our workforce gives them more power over their paycheck, leading to improved financial well-being and reduced financial stress. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this is one more benefit we are excited to offer to them,” said Becky Burgess, Director of Human Resources at Therapy 2000.The Rellevate PayCard offers seamless access to wages, digital banking features, and the ability to manage money safely and efficiently. This partnership further demonstrates both companies’ commitment to innovation, employee support, and service excellence.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking—disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Therapy 2000Established in 2000, THERAPY 2000 is the leading provider of pediatric home health therapy services in Texas. They offer in-home occupational, physical, and speech-language pathology services to children from infancy through adolescence (0-21 years of age) with special needs, developmental delays, and other diagnoses. With a commitment to improving lives, THERAPY 2000 focuses on delivering individualized, high-quality care with professionalism, compassion, and ethics, supporting both their patients and their dedicated employees.

