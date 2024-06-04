Abundance Studios® in association with DNA Films Announces Production of Guy Harvey Documentary

Dr. Guy Harvey

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios®, in association with DNA Films, is thrilled to announce the commencement of filming for a groundbreaking documentary featuring world-renowned marine wildlife artist and conservationist, Dr. Guy Harvey. This documentary promises to delve deep into Harvey's life, his passion for ocean conservation, the development of his diverse business portfolio, and his remarkable contributions to marine science and art.

Dr. Guy Harvey, whose artistry has captivated audiences worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I am honored and excited to share my journey and commitment to marine conservation through this documentary."

Directed by 22-time Emmy award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton, the documentary aims to provide a portrait of Harvey's life, from his childhood fascination with the sea to the iconic Guy Harvey fishing t-shirt to his pioneering efforts in marine conservation. Nanton shared his vision for the film, saying, "Guy Harvey's story is one of passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of conservation. He has combined his unique talent of art to bring a spotlight to the world of conservation. Through this documentary, we hope to inspire audiences to look at how they can unite their gifts with their passions to create positive change in the world as well as join us in preserving our oceans for future generations."

The production of the documentary, which will begin filming soon in Grand Cayman, is made possible by the generous support of funding from Abundance Studios’ Executive Producers Coach Pete D’Arruda, Chuck McDowell, Didi Wong, Chris Wiser, Kevin Hodes, Dr. Wayne Pernell, and Pat Ziemer, and Producers Craig Lack, Julie Meates, Dr. Teri Rouse, Fred Rouse, Jennifer Perri, Richard Tyler, Michael Reza, Gary Marriage, George McCranie, Charlie Epstein, Ryan Chute, Paul Peters, Bryan Gallinger, Frank Astorino, and Kathleen Forrest. This cause-based studio is committed to raising awareness around critical issues the world is facing and the most inspiring people in the world. “The Guy Harvey documentary checks both of those boxes,” added Nanton.

DNA Films in association with Abundance Studios invites media representatives to join them in celebrating the launch of this landmark documentary as they embark on this journey to shed light on the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. Guy Harvey.

About Guy Harvey:

Since 1986, Guy Harvey has created marine-inspired apparel that blends performance, comfort and durability. Started by marine biologist and artist Dr. Guy Harvey, the brand is committed to making products that contribute to ocean conservation and marine education. Guy Harvey continuously implements innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices. The company uses REPREVE polyester and new THREADCYCLED™ technology (repurposing 100% of textile waste into upcycled yarn), powers its manufacturing facility with solar panels and purifies 100% of the water used in the dying and steaming process. Guy Harvey is focused on making responsible apparel that consumers can feel good about wearing. Additionally, a portion of all proceeds of officially licensed Guy Harvey products goes to the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF), which conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. To learn more about Guy Harvey apparel, please visit www.guyharvey.com.

About the Guy Harvey Foundation:

With a focused mission to better understand and conserve the ocean environment, the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) collaborates with local, national and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provides funding to affiliated researchers who share this objective. The GHF also develops and hosts cutting-edge educational programs that help educators to foster the next era of marine conservationists, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. For more information, visit www.GuyHarveyFoundation.org. Follow the GHF on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GuyHarveyOcean, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GuyHarveyOcean, or connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/GuyHarveyOcean.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-based studio committed to raising awareness around critical issues the society is facing as well as sharing the stories of the most inspiring people in the world. With a commitment to excellence in storytelling and cinematic quality, the studio strives to inform, inspire, and drive positive change through its films.

###

