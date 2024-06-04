Symphony Therapeutics to Showcase the Lubricating Ocular Bandage™ at TechConnect
Integral BioSystems subsidiary Symphony Therapeutics will present the Lubricating Ocular Bandage based on Integral's NanoM Wafer™ platform technology.
The Lubricating Ocular Bandage™ promises great improvement in the treatment of dry eye”BEDFORD, MA, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Symphony Therapeutics LLC, Dr. Shikha Barman, will present details of the uses of the company’s NanoM Wafer technology for therapeutic applications at the 27th Annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo, June 17 and 18, 2024 in Booth #709 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S.A. The NanoM Wafer technology has been patented in numerous global jurisdictions, and has been enabled for multiple indications in ophthalmology.
The specific product offering is the NanoM Wafer Lubricating Ocular Bandage™ being developed as a biomimetic tear-compatible product to lubricate the ocular surface and prevent evaporation to alleviate symptoms of dry eye. The “bandage” is wafer-thin and flexible enough to match the modulus of the eye to slowly dissolve into the tear fluids to enhance lubrication. For rapid pipeline development, a series of ocular insert products can be envisioned, to be channeled OTC or in the 505b2 regulatory pathway.
The NanoM Wafer product development platform can be modified compositionally to achieve sustained release of small molecules, both hydrophilic and hydrophobic as well as proteins, peptides and nucleic acids.
Symphony Therapeutics is developing an ophthalmic development pipeline utilizing this technology patented by Integral BioSystems, inviting the exploration of licensing-based collaborations for other potential applications in ophthalmic, urology or intranasal routes.
