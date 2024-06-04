Second Judicial District announces District Court vacancy

Friday, May 31, 2024

Second Judicial District announces District Court vacancy

Commission sets date to select nominees

The Second Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on June 21, 2024, at the Denver City and County building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver, CO 80202, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Second Judicial District (Denver County). The vacancy was created by the death of the Hon. Christine Antoun on May 25, 2024.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Second Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for this position is $193,008. A district judge's initial term of office is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if retained by the voters, has a term of six years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Richard Gabriel, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203, and the office of the court executive, Jennifer Jantz, 1437 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80202. Applications also are available at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 12, 2024. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4:00 pm on June 5, 2024.

The members of the nominating commission for the Second Judicial District are Kiel Brunner, Michael Carrigan, Tyrone Glover, Maria Garcia Berry, L. Roger Hutson, Megan Garnett, and Josett Valdez, all of Denver.

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members.

Of note: To fill the vacancies for Judge Torrington and Judge Goldberg, the following dates are still going to be followed:

Apps due on 6/29/24

Conference call on 8/6/24 at 11:00am

Interviews on 8/13/24

JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION

APPLICATION FOR COLORADO STATE COURT JUDGESHIP

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Instructions

The application form for a Colorado state court judgeship can be found on the Judicial Branch website at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

Please be complete and thorough in answering the questions.If an answer to any question requires more space than provided, attach a separate page for the question(s).Do not change the margins or font size on the application.

Your application materials should be prepared in the following manner:

The application and any attachments must be submitted as a single PDF file with reference letters attached last. The application should be in text searchable format.

You must submit names of not fewer than three nor more than five individuals from whom you are requesting a letter of reference. Such letters of reference shall be strictly confidential. Letters received after the application deadline will NOT be considered.

It is preferred that reference letters are included with your application submission. However, if they are submitted directly by the author, they must be submitted by email, as described below in paragraph 3. All letters of reference are due by the filing deadline listed in paragraph 4.

Your application materials compiled as outlined above should be sent via email with your name and 2nd JD Denver District Court in the subject line with your materials attached as outlined above no later than 4 p.m. on June 12, 2024, to the following email address:

judicial.applicants@judicial.state.co.us

You should receive an automatic response to your email submission. If you do not, please email Tory Clark at the address below to confirm receipt.