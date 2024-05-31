21st Judicial District announces Mesa County Court vacancy

Commission sets date to select nominees

The Twenty-first Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on June 24, 2024, at the Mesa County Justice Center (125 N. Spruce St., P.O. Box 20,000-5030, Grand Junction, CO 81501) to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Mesa County. The vacancy will be created by the appointment to the 21st JD District Court bench of the Honorable Craig P. Henderson. The vacancy will occur on June 17, 2024.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Mesa County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado. The current annual salary for this position is $184,704. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice William W. Hood, III, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203, and the office of the court executive, Will Sightler, 125 N. Spruce St., P.O. Box 20,000-5030, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 17, 2024. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 10, 2024.

The members of the nominating commission for the Twenty-first Judicial District are Lori Buck of Mesa; David Combs of Clifton; and Denise Rodriguez, Cynthia Graves, Anne Murphy, J. Martelle Daniels and Daniella Correa Shively, all of Grand Junction. Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members:

Friday, May 31, 2024