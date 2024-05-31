Fifth Judicial District Announces Class B County Court Vacancy

Friday, May 24, 2024

Commission sets July 24 to select nominees

The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on July 24, 2004, at the Summit County Justice Center, 501 N. Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Summit County. The vacancy will be created by the Honorable Edward J. Casias not standing for re-election in 2024. The vacancy will occur on January 4, 2025.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a qualified elector of Summit County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado. The current annual salary for this position is $184,704. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Chief Justice Brian Boatright, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203, and the Office of the Court Executive, 501 N. Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424. Applications are also available on the court’s home page at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on July 2, 2024. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on June 25, 2024.

The nominating commission members for the fifth Judicial District are Chris Romer of Vail; Phyllis Adams of Idaho Springs; Karen McCarthy of Leadville; and Patricia Oliver, Maryjo Zweig and Sarah Thorsteinson of Breckenridge.

