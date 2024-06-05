TERRA Expands to the Kingdom of Bahrain
Recycling 1 million laptops saves the equivalent electricity used in more than 3,500 homes in a year.
Largest Network of Certified Electronics Reuse and Recycling Providers Expands to 120 Facilities in 12 Countries.
Last year, more than 57 megatons of e-waste were discarded, an amount heavier than the Great Wall of China.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TERRA has announced the expansion of its certified electronics reuse and recycling facilities into the Kingdom of Bahrain. Crown Industries BSC operating an R2v3 Certified facility in Manama and services organizations across the region with certified e-waste management solutions.
— Steven Napoli, President & CEO, TERRA
TERRA is the largest network of e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified e-scrap and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions providers in the world with more than 120 facilities in 12 countries. All TERRA facilities adhere to rigorous standards and receive ongoing compliance audits to verify their sustainable processes.
“Last year, more than 57 megatons of e-waste were discarded, an amount heavier than the Great Wall of China,” said Steven Napoli, President and CEO of TERRA. “Unfortunately, only a fraction of this valuable, but potentially dangerous material, was recovered by sustainable operators like Crown Industries.”
TERRA is committed to maximizing the sustainable reuse and recycling of electronics as well as protecting the environment, human health, and the conservation of natural resources by encouraging the extensive utilization e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified solutions providers.
“Crown Industries is only R2v3 certified company in Bahrain,” said Don Rajendran, Production Manager at Crown Industries. “I am pleased to announce our membership in TERRA to spread and strengthen the alliance’s footprint in the global reuse and recycling marketplace.”
E-Waste is the fastest growing and most toxic waste stream across the globe. It is responsible for 70 percent of the toxins entering the waste stream and is anticipated to grow to a whopping 74 megatons per year by 2030.
In addition to TERRA’s Certified facilities, dozens of industry affiliated companies, consumer brands, municipalities, major leagues sports teams, and nonprofits have joined TERRA.
TERRA is actively seeking additional partners interested in supporting the cause protecting human health while supporting a circular economy and minimizing the impact of climate change,” Napoli added.
###
About TERRA
TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) is the largest network of e-Stewards and R2 Certified e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solution providers in the world. We are dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-waste from contaminating the air, land, and water by diverting used electronics to the care of responsible Certified service providers to maximize the sustainable reuse and recycling of natural resources. #certificationmatters
About Crown Industries
Crown Industries BCS (C) mission is to recycle the waste and scrap generated in the Kingdom of Bahrain and provide its domestic and foreign customers with recovered raw materials of the highest quality. Established in 1997 by Mr. Khalid Al-Sharif as well as a group of prominent Bahraini businessmen in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Crown Industries is the only company in the Kingdom that is R2v3 certified and has the full capability to recycle ferrous, non-ferrous, plastics, metals, electronics scrap, etc. and return them back into the supply chain.
Steven Napoli
TERRA
+1 615-873-0370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn