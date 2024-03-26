TERRA Announces a New Electronics Recycling Conference
The inaugural TERRA Conference scheduled for Spring 2025 in Nashville, TN.
Today, we are honored that so many industry leaders have encouraged us to take this next step to create a new conference...”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) announced today that it will host the inaugural TERRA Conference in Spring 2025 in Nashville, TN.
— Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA
The new TERRA Conference will focus on creating an environment for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors that maximizes business development and the creation of partnerships.
Additionally, the conference will feature a long-overdue industry awards program to honor the individuals and organizations that make an extraordinary contribution to the used electronics marketplace.
Since TERRA’s creation in April 2019, the alliance has grown from a single member to become the largest business network of e-Stewards and R2 certified e-scrap recyclers and IT asset management solutions providers operating more than 110 facilities in 11 countries. It also counts dozens of affiliated industry partners, municipalities, professional sports teams, and other for profit and nonprofit organizations among its members.
“For the last five years, TERRA has been earning the trust of the certified electronics reuse and recycling marketplace, said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. “Today, we are honored that so many industry leaders have encouraged us to take this next step to create a new conference that both recognizes the positive impact made by the industry as well as accelerates the building of new business opportunities and relationships.”
Accepting the critical role as Chairman of the TERRA Conference’s Planning Committee is Joe Clayton, Vice President of Business Development with the ARCOA Group. Experienced and well respected by his peers, Clayton will help recruit and lead a team of industry veterans to ensure this inaugural event is a success.
“I have seen the evolution of our industry since long before we came together to create a certification regime many years ago,” said Clayton. “Now, more than ever, it is vital for all of us to help guide our industry to meet the challenges of the future. Getting involved with TERRA’s inaugural conference is an essential part of that effort.”
More details regarding participation in the 2025 TERRA Conference will be released in the coming days and weeks.
In the interim, anyone interested in getting involved with the planning of the TERRA Conference may contact Steven Napoli, Joe Clayton or visit the conference website at terraconference.org to register to get involved.
