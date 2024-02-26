Largest Network of Certified Electronics Reuse and Recycling Providers Expands into India
Eco Recycling Limited becomes first R2v3 Certified facility to join TERRA
Last year, more than 57 megatons of e-waste were discarded, an amount heavier than the Great Wall of China.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TERRA has announced the expansion of its certified electronics reuse and recycling facilities into the Indian market. Eco Recycling Limited (Ecoreco), operating an R2v3 Certified Facility in Vasai (Palghar) near Mumbai and services organizations across the region with certified e-waste management solutions.
TERRA is the largest network of e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified e-scrap and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions providers in the world with more than 110 facilities in 10 countries. All TERRA facilities adhere to rigorous standards and receive ongoing compliance audits to verify their sustainable processes.
“Last year, more than 57 megatons of e-waste were discarded, an amount heavier than the Great Wall of China,” said Steven Napoli, President and CEO of TERRA. “Unfortunately, only a fraction of this valuable, but potentially dangerous material, was recovered by sustainable operators like Ecoreco.”
TERRA is committed to maximizing the sustainable reuse and recycling of electronics as well as protecting the environment, human health, and the conservation of natural resources by encouraging the extensive utilization e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified solutions providers.
“Ecoreco, a pioneer in e-waste recycling in India has always taken new initiatives and innovative approaches in the e-waste management sector,” said B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director at Ecoreco. “I am pleased to announce our membership in TERRA to spread and strengthen its footprint in the global reuse and recycling marketplace.”
E-Waste is the fastest growing and most toxic waste stream across the globe. It is responsible for 70 percent of the toxins entering the waste stream and is anticipated to grow to a whopping 74 megatons per year by 2030.
In addition to TERRA’s Certified facilities, dozens of industry affiliated companies, consumer brands, municipalities, major leagues sports teams, and nonprofits have joined TERRA.
TERRA is actively seeking additional partners interested in supporting the cause protecting human health while supporting a circular economy and minimizing the impact of climate change,” Napoli added.
About TERRA
TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) is the largest network of e-Stewards and R2 Certified e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solution providers in the world. We are dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-waste from contaminating the air, land, and water by diverting used electronics to the care of responsible Certified service providers to maximize the sustainable reuse and recycling of natural resources. #certificationmatters
About Eco Recycling Limited (Ecoreco)
Ecoreco is an exceptionally acclaimed company of India in the e-waste recycling segment, which has been admired by none other than the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi. Ecoreco operates under ISO 9001, 14001, 27001, 45001 and R2v3 Certified Facilities, guided by a professional team at the Board and Senior Management levels with extensive expertise gained through entrepreneurship and associations with multinational corporations and esteemed companies. To meet international standards and practices, we have adopted cutting-edge technologies from the US, Europe, and Japan to develop India-centric solutions. Notably, Ecoreco has pioneered in-house technologies for the recovery of Precious and Rare Earth Metals from complex E-waste, as well as Recycling on Wheels Facilities for Data Destruction and Lamp Recycling Facilities for on-site and off-site services, among other value-added offerings.
