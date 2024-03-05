Sigga Technologies Selects New CEO Rohan Bairat
Sigga Technologies today announces the appointment of Rohan Bairat as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive global search process.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigga Technologies today announces the appointment of Rohan Bairat as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive global search process.
Bairat comes to Sigga with an impressive background of more than 20 years in the Software industry, with a wide range of leadership experience that touches sales, R&D, professional services, customer success, and marketing. With a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and success, the company is thrilled to have him on board to guide it towards new heights and unprecedented achievements.
“We are delighted to welcome Rohan as our new Chief Executive. Rohan is a dynamic business leader with a diverse background of experiences and extensive knowledge of the asset intensive industries we serve. We look forward to Rohan leading Sigga and helping our customers achieve even greater success,” says Sigga Founder and current Chairman Warley Borges.
“I am so excited to be joining Sigga at this time. The foundation that has been built over the last 20 years is incredible, and it’s an honor to lead the company. Sigga’s impressive customer base relies on their mobile technologies to help their frontline and shop floor workers do their jobs more safely and efficiently. The strong integration with SAP and Sigga’s rapid development platform makes it easy for asset intensive companies to quickly get up and running, and planning and scheduling is so much easier in the robust Sigga platform. We will continue to lead the way in this space with the most customer-centric solutions built by employees with decades of industry expertise,” said Bairat.
About Sigga:
Sigga™ is a market leader and global provider of software applications transforming maintenance operations at asset-intensive companies running SAP. Our mobile maintenance and planning & scheduling tools help companies to remove maintenance inefficiencies, optimize maintenance planning and scheduling, and quickly adapt to changing business needs over time and across locations.
