F&G's Southwest Region sponsoring three big Free Fishing Day events on June 8

Free Fishing Day is this Saturday, June 8. Fish and Game staff and reservists are sponsoring three large events throughout the Southwest Region, and providing everything you need for a fun day of fishing – including rods, reels and bait.

Fish and Game staff from Nampa office will be partnering with the Southwest Idaho Resource Conservation and Development Council for an Free Fishing Day event at Kleiner Pond in Meridian from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which coincides with the City's celebration of Gene Kleiner Day.

The festivities at Kleiner Park include the Gene Kleiner Day Carnival and 41st Annual Saturday in the Park Car Show, both of which kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ton of fun stuff for folks to do, in addition to fishing.

Staff from Fish and Game's McCall office are partnering with Lake Cascade State Park, the City of Cascade and community partners for a Free Fishing Day event at Fischer Pond from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will include free burgers and hotdogs, provided by Kendall Auto Idaho, and a raffle with items provided by Tackle Tom's and J&H Sales and Marine.

Fish and Game Reservists are partnering with the City of Mountain Home to host a Free Fishing Day event at Legacy Park Pond from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include fun prizes, food, and water.

The Southwest Regional Office extends a big thank you to the cosponsors and community partners that make these big events happen.

Wherever you are in Idaho, come out and enjoy a fun day on the water with Idaho Fish and Game.