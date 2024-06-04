Submit Release
MPD Seeks a Suspect in Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse Cases

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in assault with intent to commit sexual abuse offenses.

In each of the below offenses, a suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to engage in an unwanted forced sexual act.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 800 block of 5th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24083216

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 1:00 am in the 3500 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24082698

The suspect is described as a 25-30-year-old light to medium complexion black male, who is approximately 5’8” to 5’9” in height with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and skinny jeans. Detectives are investigating these cases as potentially being related.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

