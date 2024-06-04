Captiva Spirits Announces Strategic Partnership with Capital Q Ventures Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Captiva Spirits, a natural and homegrown focused Florida spirits company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Capital Q Ventures Inc., a leader in the alternative investment fund management industry. This partnership heralds a new chapter for Captiva Spirits, with Capital Q Business Development Company (BDC) taking a significant 5% equity stake and committing an additional $250,000, subject to board approval. Furthermore, Captiva Spirits is benefiting from Capital Q Ventures' expertise in advising on the syndication and guidance of their seed funding round, underscoring a promising collaboration aimed at accelerating growth and partnerships.
Rob Johnson, Founder of Captiva Spirits, expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are extremely excited to secure this financial commitment from Capital Q Ventures Inc. The mentoring and guidance provided by their team have been invaluable in guiding us through the fundraising process. Their support not only validates our mission but also strengthens our team greatly. We're looking forward to a fruitful partnership and the remarkable journey that lies ahead for Captiva Spirits."
Echoing the sentiment of collaboration and mutual growth, Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., shared, "We at Capital Q are thrilled to embark on this journey with Captiva Spirits. Their tasty Vodka, made using Florida grown ingredients, not only showcases their innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to nurturing ideas that have the potential to make a significant impact. We're proud to support the Captiva Spirits team and eagerly anticipate the contributions they will make to their industry and the State of Florida."
About Captiva Spirits
Captiva Spirits’ Key Lime Honey Vodka has set a new standard for excellence, exploding onto the scene with our award-winning flavor and unparalleled purity. Each bottle radiates the essence of succulent Key limes paired with the sweetness of all-natural raw honey, promising a taste that’s as refreshing as a Florida breeze. What truly sets their vodka apart is its commitment to quality and detail, being gluten-free and meticulously filtered a staggering 48 times to ensure a smooth, clean finish with every sip.
About Capital Q Ventures Inc.
Capital Q Ventures Inc. stands as a beacon of innovation in the alternative investment fund management sector, dedicated to balancing the success of its investors, entrepreneurs, and the communities it serves. Through its flagship, the Capital Q Business Development Company, Full Stack Venture Capital BDC, Capital Q Ventures Inc. is committed to fostering groundbreaking startups and providing high-risk-adjusted returns while upholding the highest standards of investor protection.
Michael Quatrini
