Call for Proposals: African World Heritage Fund Research Grant

a) The completed application form (co-signed by the supervisor),

b) A letter of motivation by the applicant (1 page maximum),

c) Applicant’s updated curriculum vitae (2 pages maximum),

d) Applicant’s current university transcript,

e) Research proposal (2 pages maximum) including the following:

i. Full name, affiliated university, country, degree level, title of research and related World Heritage or tentative listed site,

ii. Description of research (Goal/objectives, research question/s, relevance, significance, justification and scope),

iii. Research methodology (approach, timeframe, analysis),

iv. Bibliography,

v. Budget (indicate funds from all sources, stating specifically the field work items the grant would be for with justifications as to the need).

Incomplete applications and applications that do not fulfill all requirements stated above will not be considered.

a) The application form (English, French and Portuguese versions) can be requested by sending an email to bridgetd@dbsa.org

b) Completed applications should be submitted via email (as attachment) to info@awhf.net (with copy to bridgetd@dbsa.org) before the deadline. Hard copies and supporting documents can be submitted to the following address: The African World Heritage Fund, 1258 Lever Road, Headway Hill, Midrand 1685, South Africa.