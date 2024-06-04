Nita Thomsen: Always on the Go

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Nita Thomsen

March 14, 1941 – May 20, 2024

On May 20, 2024, Nita Thomsen peacefully left her earthly home to join her sweetheart and husband of nearly 64 years a short five weeks after Neal’s departure. Nita was born Juanita Laverne McBride on March 14, 1941, in Susanville, California. She was the first and only child of Chester (Chet) Laverne and Juanita Monte McBride. Much to Nita’s chagrin, her family called her “Nita Vern” with heavy Southern accents. She later declared she would NOT answer to that and insisted that she be called just Nita.

Nita was raised in the small, mountainous, lumber mill town of Westwood in Lassen County, Northern California. Nita had a lifelong love for her small hometown and later brought her kids to Westwood and Lassen County for regular, memorable family vacations. She took her family skiing, sledding, and snowmobiling in the winter and hiking, berry picking, and swimming in the summer. Our family often stayed in PG&E cabins near Lake Almanor.

Being an only child, Nita was often lonely and she desired to have a large family one day. As she grew up, family was influential and she loved her cousins and extended family. She loved reading and became a voracious lifetime reader. She also had two cocker spaniel dogs as her constant companions. She loved skiing as a kid and skied into her early 60s. Nita always excelled in school and was a grade ahead for her age. She twirled a baton and was a member of the color guard in high school. In 1956, when Nita was still in high school, the Red River Lumber Company closed which was the main employer in Westwood. Their family soon moved to Fortuna, CA, where Nita graduated from Fortuna High School in 1958. Nita knew of Neal in High School, but they didn’t start dating until they were both studying Elementary Education at Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA. Nita and Neal were married in Fortuna on June 3, 1961, and were dedicated to each other for the remainder of their lives.

Nita and Neal soon started their family. Their oldest child Mark was born in June 1962, Katrina was born in June 1964, and Kara was born in October 1967. During their first eight years of marriage, they lived in six different small towns. In 1970, they purchased a 100-year-old “fixer-upper” home in Eureka, CA. In Eureka, Nita taught preschool, babysat for a single mom, and regularly took her kids to the library, pool, and community center where they taught candle making, pottery, macrame, and more. Nita’s parents lived nearby and she made regular trips to the House of Fabrics with her kids to purchase fabric and have a donut and coffee break with her mom Juanita, who was the manager.

In Eureka Nita and Neal also found the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were baptized members by Nita’s uncle, Paul Lewis. Membership in the church changed the course of Nita’s life. She served diligently and faithfully throughout her life until age and health no longer allowed it. Nita’s first calling was a cub scout leader in the Boy Scouts of America. She later served as a primary president, young women’s president, Relief Society counselor and president, seminary teacher, stake girl’s camp director, temple ordinance worker, and worker at the Bishop’s Storehouse. She attended and helped organize countless girl’s camps, Scout-O-Ramas, primary activities, and young women and Relief Society events. She served so many through her life-long service in the church.

Nita and Neal were blessed with three children but wanted more. They felt they could provide a good home to youth in need and began fostering, loving, and caring for many children. They began as a short-term receiving home for newborns but soon decided to foster children they might be able to adopt. They adopted four children; Paul in 1970, Kimberly in 1975, Becky in 1977, and Barb in 1981.

In 1973 they moved again and settled on five acres in Happy Valley, CA. Here they raised their large, growing family and many beloved pets and farm animals. Nita was an excellent seamstress and homemaker. She sewed baby clothes, dresses, coats, formals and more. She canned tuna, jams, peaches, pears, pickles, salsa, tomatoes, and tomato soup. She planted a large garden, bottled and dehydrated various fruits and vegetables, and ground her own wheat to make bread. She was an expert at finding bargains and took us kids school shopping in San Francisco to hidden clothes outlets. Nita was a full-time support person and driver for her family. She made sure we made it to our swim lessons, music lessons, ballet and dance lessons, athletic events, and academic endeavors. Nita valued education and a sharp mind. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to work hard in school and attend college. She taught multiple preschools, directed the gifted and talented program at Happy Valley Elementary, and served on the local School Board. Nita believed in civic duty and served for years as a poll worker and manager at a time when votes were hand-counted. She also worked for Pacific Rim and managed silk flower displays at numerous stores.

Nita loved to be on the go. She took her family on numerous cross-country road trips, regular camping trips, fiddle competitions, band camps, and Especially For Youth programs in Utah. In the summers she would take us swimming or boating at Whiskeytown Lake or Clear Creek. When she wasn’t traveling, she was planning her next trip. She loved returning to beloved places and exploring new cultures. In 2002, Nita and Neal retired to Mapleton, Utah, with Nita’s aging parents. Nita valued her family and her time with them. She insisted her grandkids call her Grammy instead of Grandma and traveled near and far to see and support children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their special life events. Nita and Neal also explored many foreign countries and places throughout the United States with family and friends. In her later years, Nita loved attending the BYU Women’s Conference, Hale Center Theater, and the Historical Society lectures.

Nita is preceded in death by her husband Neal, both her parents, and her grandson Neal Harlan. She is survived by her seven children: Mark of Hong Kong, Katrina (David) Harlan of Salem, UT, Paul of Chico, CA, Kara (Donnie) Morris of Spanish Fork, UT, Rebecca (Lucas) Youngblood of Redding, CA, Kimberly (Rex) Haney of Bakersfield, CA, Barbara (Justin) Lowe of Spanish Fork, UT, and foster daughter Emily (Kevin) Fisher. Nita has 24 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Nita taught, loved, and served us throughout her life. Her passing leaves an emptiness in our lives and hearts.

Services will be held at the Mapleton Stake Center 970 N 400 E on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10:00 am. A viewing will be held before the service from 9:15 to 9:45.

