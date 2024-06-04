Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,877 in the last 365 days.

FDLE announces arrest for petition fraud on abortion initiative

For Immediate Release
June 4, 2024
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Dade City, accused of fraud on the abortion initiative.
 
Johnson had been wanted since February and is charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of personal identification information, one count of criminal use of personal identification of a deceased individual and 10 counts of signing another person’s name or using a fictitious name on a petition. 
 
The arrest was the result of an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS).   
 
Johnson was arrested on May 29 in Nebraska and was booked into the Sarpy County Jail.  Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case. 
 
Since February, eight people have been charged with petition fraud following FDLE investigations, including three with fraud on the abortion initiative.  
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

You just read:

FDLE announces arrest for petition fraud on abortion initiative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more