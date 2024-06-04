FDLE announces arrest for petition fraud on abortion initiative

For Immediate Release

June 4, 2024



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Dade City, accused of fraud on the abortion initiative.



Johnson had been wanted since February and is charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of personal identification information, one count of criminal use of personal identification of a deceased individual and 10 counts of signing another person’s name or using a fictitious name on a petition.



The arrest was the result of an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS).



Johnson was arrested on May 29 in Nebraska and was booked into the Sarpy County Jail. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.



Since February, eight people have been charged with petition fraud following FDLE investigations, including three with fraud on the abortion initiative.



