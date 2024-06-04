Sacombank wins 2 international awards for digital, retail banking achievements

VIETNAM, June 4 - HCM CITY — Sacombank has won two awards from the International Business Magazine for “Most Innovative Digital Banking Vietnam 2024” and "Most Innovative Retail Bank Vietnam 2024.”

This is for the fourth year in a row it is winning these prestigious awards.

After Sacombank passed many rounds of appraisals, IBM highly appreciated it for scale, position and reputation in the market.

The bank also constantly improves its products and services, invests and enhances innovation in its digital transformation process, bringing superior financial experiences to millions of customers.

Currently customers accessing Sacombank's products and services can experience a seamless and consistent digital journey, with all financial needs resolved quickly and conveniently.

Sacombank is a pioneer in applying new and multi-utility technologies such as the Sacombank Pay digital banking application that integrates all financial services, eKYC technology that enables customers to open accounts/payment cards and non-physical credit cards within five seconds, make contactless payment using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay, and scan QR codes to pay, transfer and withdraw money quickly in the domestic market and in Thailand, Korea and Cambodia.

Sacombank has adopted a new generation contact centre platform that integrates AI and offers multi-channel operations, providing 24/7 customer service.

It also put into operation smart teller machines and is proceeding to establish digital transaction points to enable customers to experience new and most modern financial technologies.

Technology platform is also the key driving force promoting the development of the retail banking segment at Sacombank in recent years.

Sacombank boasts a customer base of up to 18 million individuals and corporate customers, of whom 67 per cent are digital customers.

The number of transactions on Sacombank's digital channel has grown nearly six times since 2018 to 508 million in 2023.

“Based on solid foundations, Sacombank is ready to achieve a breakthrough in growth in 2024 and the following years.

In its vision to 2030, Sacombank has set the goal of comprehensive digital transformation and placing among the top three digital and retail banks in Việt Nam," a spokesperson for the lender said.

Sacombank was also honoured as one of the Top 10 ASEAN Brands for the first time at the 2024 ASEAN Award awards ceremony held within the framework of the 5th ASEAN Economic Forum 2024 in Singapore last month.

It was deeply appreciated by the jury for the quality of its products and services, sustainable business operations and significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development and international economic integration. — VNS